Del Monte Fresh Produce introduces new vice president of sales

August 06, 2019

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc., one of North America’s leading marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, announced the appointment of Scott Owens to vice president of sales & product management. In his new role, Owens will head the banana, pineapple and melon programs, overseeing a strong internal team focused on the core products of Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc.

Owens brings a vast breadth of experience in fresh produce and consumer-packaged goods to the role from his previous years with, among others, Wonderful Citrus, Chiquita Brands International and General Mills. His expertise in the sector will reinforce the strength and ongoing commitment of Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. to the pineapple, banana, and melon categories

“We are thrilled to have appointed Scott to this new role,” said Danny Dumas, senior vice president of sales and product management for Del Monte. “As the previous VP of Sales and Product Management (banana & pineapple program), I personally know that this position is in good hands and that Scott will have a positive impact on our banana, pineapple and melon programs. As the new Vice President of Sales & Product Management, Scott will bring a fresh perspective through his expertise in customer engagement and brand development, honed from over 30 years in the industry, to the Del Monte Fresh Produce North America team.”

For more information on Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc., including background on its healthy products, sustainability efforts and exciting and rapidly expanding global enterprise, visit www.FreshDelMonte.com, or keep up with the brand on LinkedIn at Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc.