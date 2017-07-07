Import Kanzi apples near seasonal sales peak

Sales of popular Kanzi brand apples from New Zealand and Chile are expected to peak over the next several weeks driving incremental dollars into the apple category for supermarkets. Kanzi is already one of the strongest growth apples in the industry, jumping in sales by more than 100 percent over the past year. Taste tests and demos have proven that the supremely juicy, intensely sweet and tangy flavor of Kanzi is coveted by consumers.

Robb Myers, vice president of sales, oversees the apple import program on behalf of CMI Orchards. According to Myers, over the last couple of years, retailers have really discovered how branded apples like Kanzi energize the category during the summer months. “Sales have doubled so far this season with Kanzi and we fully expect the strong sales of Kanzi to continue through August with our Southern Hemisphere imports,” he said.

Myers added that over the last couple of years many retailers have utilized Kanzi during the summer months to create excitement within the category. “We know apples like Red Delicious, Gala, Honeycrisp and Pink Lady create a foundation for the category. But we’re seeing retailers drive transaction size and incremental dollars by invigorating consumer interest in the category at a time when apple sales normally decline,” he noted.

“Summer is a great time for retailers that have never tried Kanzi to jump in,” Myers said in a press release. “In summer, some consumers tend to abandon the category simply because many apple varieties disappear from shelves as the crops run out. Our customers’ sales results show that introducing import Kanzi can provide a strong boost in sales.”

Myers cited Nielsen sales data showing that over the past 52 weeks through June 1, Kanzi sales are up by 103 percent with more than 9,000 stores putting Kanzi on supermarket shelves. Kanzi was one of only two apples ranked in the top 20 for sales in U.S. supermarkets with a dollar gain exceeding 100 percent. Last year during July alone, nearly 1,500 supermarkets added Kanzi to their category mix.

Myers says that the 2017 imported Kanzi are among the best-eating apples from New Zealand and Chile that CMI has received since imports started five seasons ago. He added, “As with all newer varieties, the trees are young. As the trees mature they become less vigorous and vegetative giving us Kanzi with incredible acid and sugar balance.

“It’s important to remember that Kanzi are one of the few next-generation apples specifically bred in Europe to produce the most intense-flavored apple available,” said Myers. “We’re seeing the same intense flavor with our import Kanzi this season and are really excited to get these apples in the hands of consumers.”